Construction National

Andy Robertson Associates are launching new in-house EHS training courses with a difference, namely ‘Outputs’ oriented bespoke and IOSH accredited training and follow-up coaching that add maximum value to the client’s organisation. They are all carried out in-house on the client’s premises for convenience, cost saving and minimum disruption to their operations.



Before delivery, consultation ensures that what a client really needs as ‘Outputs’ is understood and designed into each course. An example of this may be that a client not only needs delegates to be able to carry out a Risk Assessment, but that they can also use the client’s software applications to type their Risk Assessments into once completed, before issuing them electronically. Building use of the client’s existing applications into the training course saves the client time in having to carry out this function.

A range of 25 courses are launched this month including 22 bespoke courses combining coaching, consulting as well as formal training on environmental health and safety subjects, including H & S Awareness, Risk Assessment, Manual Handling, Work At Height, Abrasive Wheels, Hand-Arm Vibration Risk Management and Internal Auditor, in addition to IOSH Working and Managing Safely courses. Bespoke Waste Management courses are also available.



Based in the North East, Andy Robertson Associates have operated as an EHS consultancy and training company for 6 years with a track record of over 50 clients in manufacturing, engineering and waste management. They are enthusiastic, professional and pragmatic by nature, drawing on years of hands-on experience in the workplace.



Additionally Andy Robertson Associates has the flexibility of a small company and the ability to engineer special courses tailored to the client’s precise requirements, even for subjects and areas not included on the standard list.



• For further details and a list of these new standard courses please contact John Staines of JSA Business Development, the Marketing Consultant responsible for the new training courses, on tel 0191 536 1631 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .">This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..



