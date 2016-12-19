Construction National

Augus College’s engineering team is world-class - and that’s official!

The team won a first place at the inaugural UK-wide Engineering Construction Award event held recently in London, for pioneering work in delivering the design and draughting modern apprenticeship for the North Sea oil and gas industry.

The Angus College entry, sponsored by Korean-based global power-plant designers and constructors Doosan, won the Best Training Provider category.

Angus College principal John C Burt congratulated the team for their success, and also all of those involved in the college in delivering and supporting the design and draughting programme.

The team was represented at the London event by Roddy Scott and Jim Stewart, who heard the chief executive of the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board say: “The awards are a reflection of the high-quality training and development initiatives currently taking place in the industry. It is these initiatives which make our industry world-class and a world leader in engineering construction.”

Jim Stewart commented: “This is the culmination of a long journey that started five years ago, when our team stepped into a gap when an expected training opportunity arose.

“We liaised with the ECITB over a considerable time and they accepted our proposals – we began with 15 apprentices, and the rest is history.

“Some of the designers we have worked with are now all over the globe, so you could say that the Angus College influence is truly world-wide – and of course, we also now have the Oscar.”