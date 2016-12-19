Construction National

Call for entries for the National Apprenticeship and National Training Awards 2012

The search is now on to find the country’s top Apprenticeship and training champions, as the National Training Awards and National Apprenticeship Awards join forces for the first time.Both Awards, which are run by the National Apprenticeship Service (NAS), are now open for entries to compete to be named ‘the best of the best’ on a regional and national level.

John Hayes Further Education, Skills and Lifelong Learning Minister said: “Skills are vital because they encourage ambition and enterprise and help drive economic growth and social renewal. These joint Awards offer a great platform for young people and employers to gain recognition not just for excelling in their chosen field, but for playing a leading part in that vital process.”

The National Training Awards is seeking entries from organisations that have delivered outstanding training programmes. (All organisations, except those in the Small Employer category, must be working toward Investors in People).

At the same time, the National Apprenticeship Awards is looking for the country’s most outstanding Apprenticeship employers and apprentices. For the second year running the very best employer category entries will also have the additional bonus of featuring in the prestigious annual Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers list, which will be published in the national press at the end of the year.

Last year, eight of the Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers were housing sector organisations, including Bradford based social landlord, Incommunities.

“Apprenticeships are part of the DNA as Incommunities and we were delighted to be an Awards finalist and ranked as one of the Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers. We challenge our apprentices to learn as they go, and split their development between the classroom and the field. It’s good for both parties; they get skills the help them in their careers; we get talented people who benefit the future of our business,” said Geraldine Howley, Chief Executive of Incommunities Group Ltd.



This year the National Training Award and National Apprenticeship Award winners will have the honour of celebrating their success together at Europe’s largest skills and careers event; The Skills Show - at the NEC Birmingham on 14th November. The show, which is set to become an annual event, is designed to shine the spotlight on education and skills. It is part of a new era for skills which includes improved quality Apprenticeships and recognition of the vital importance of skills in this country.

David Way, Chief Executive of NAS, said:

“The National Apprenticeship Awards and National Training Awards recognise the crucial role skills play in helping individuals develop fulfilling careers, driving competitiveness and fuelling economic growth. Entering is a real opportunity for employers and individuals to gain the recognition they richly deserve for building the national skills base, and sharing centre stage at such a prestigious event will be a fitting tribute.”

To find out more about how to enter both the National Apprenticeship Awards and/or the National Training Awards visit apprenticeships.org.uk/awards.

Entries close on Friday 25 May 2012.