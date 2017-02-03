Construction National

Profitable Construction Franchise Opportunity

Feb 03, 2017 News 16
Great business opportunities are often hard to come by, and certainly shouldn’t be overlooked when they do arise, especially…

TSA launches smart new website giving clients fast route to expertise

Feb 02, 2017 News 73
The Survey Association (TSA), the UK’s trade body for commercial survey companies, has redeveloped its website, following a…

Birkett's construction law seminars

Feb 02, 2017 News 30
Birketts' Construction and Engineering Team are holding their latest construction law seminar series in March. This free…

Environmentally-friendly new build homes launched in Tibberton

Feb 01, 2017 News 38
An award-winning house builder who has launched two brand new `eco homes’ in Tibberton, Newport has sold its first property…

Rainclear listened and added to their Galvanised Steel Rainwater Range

Feb 01, 2017 News 63
Rainclear pride themselves on offering the very best customer service and a wider choice of sizes, profiles and colours with…

London waste expert urges builders to recycle

Jan 31, 2017 News 38
With around 100 million tonnes of rubbish coming from the construction sector annually, one waste removal expert is urging…

New market-leading online platform set to transform asset finance market

Jan 31, 2017 News 112
Independent financial services broker Midlands Asset Finance has today launched a new online platform which aims to simplify…

Safety and Health Expo to return to London Excel

Jan 30, 2017 Events 31
In 2017, Safety and Health Expo will return to London Excel on the 20-22 June, and will be the only place in the UK where…

Flexcrete’s 851 coating stands the test of time for 28 years

Jan 26, 2017 News 77
Chloride attack is one of the primary causes of damage on reinforced concrete structures and independent tests have…

HoloLens - the future of construction from Trimble and Cambridge University

Jan 26, 2017 News 103
November saw the announcement of the release of Trimble’s SketchUp Viewer to the Windows Store, the first broadly available…

Hunt for fresh young talent as popular competitions return

Jan 25, 2017 News 74
Following on from its successful launch last year, the RHS are once again on a mission to find the best emerging Landscape…

Is sport sponsorship a flawed strategy or a marketing masterpiece?

Jan 24, 2017 News 76
With all the controversy surrounding professional sports, and in particular football, why would any unrelated business want…

Colin Butt buys Palmers Scaffolding

Jan 20, 2017 News 128
The UK’s oldest scaffolding contractor, Palmers Scaffolding – formed in 1880 by Edwin Palmer – has a new owner, British…

Don’t waste your time...

Jan 16, 2017 News 109
No matter what way you look at it, your waste is never going to be a glamorous part of your business, so definitely isn’t an…

Direct Corporate Clothing reports strong growth

Jan 12, 2017 News 124
Direct Corporate Clothing (DCC) has posted a 22 per cent increase in turnover following a number of high profile contract…

Green Roof makes a splash in Cannon Hill

Jan 12, 2017 News 129
A residential property in London which recently added an extension to house a swimming pool and changing rooms has made its…

Safety & Access Ltd announce the opening of new office in West Yorkshire

Jan 11, 2017 News 190
Due to continued growth in 2016, Safety & Access Ltd are proud to announce the opening of their new Strategic Business…

New Year, New Career

Jan 11, 2017 News 180
The working population have a few things in common at this time of year. One, they all looked forward to the festive break…

Rainclear Rainwater Systems January sale

Jan 06, 2017 News 238
Rainclear Systems, the UK’s leading online retailer and stockist of metal rainwater systems would like to wish everyone a…

Kensa unveils an evolutionary new heat pump for 2017

Jan 05, 2017 News 200
Kensa Heat Pumps, the UKs confirmed leading supplier of ground source heat pumps, has released details of a brand-new ‘Evo’…

Mick George Ltd goes Environmental

Jan 05, 2017 News 149
It wasn’t all that long ago, Mick George Ltd was exactly that. One business, targeting a niche contracting market within the…

Finn Geotherm gets a warm feeling from installation for military charity

Jan 04, 2017 News 204
Renewable heating expert Finn Geotherm, has completed an air source heat pump installation for military charity Walking With…

Health in the workplace: Securing your future

Dec 19, 2016 News 399
Casella, the leading technology company for noise and dust monitoring features in a new programme by the CIOB in partnership…

Flowcrete UK wins FeRFA award for high-end cattery project

Dec 19, 2016 News 243
Flowcrete UK took home a coveted prize at the FeRFA Best Practise Awards 2016, winning the Highly Commended Small Industrial…
Sep 09, 2015 2379

Construction industry builds up a head of steam as confidence returns

in Blog
Recent months have seen the steady building up of a head of steam in the construction industry. Output has been improving and confidence returning - albeit with a bit of a dip in the run-up to the General Election.

