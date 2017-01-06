Construction National

Rainclear Rainwater Systems January sale

Jan 06, 2017 News 98
Rainclear Systems, the UK’s leading online retailer and stockist of metal rainwater systems would like to wish everyone a…

Kensa unveils an evolutionary new heat pump for 2017

Jan 05, 2017 News 60
Kensa Heat Pumps, the UKs confirmed leading supplier of ground source heat pumps, has released details of a brand-new ‘Evo’…

Mick George Ltd goes Environmental

Jan 05, 2017 News 41
It wasn’t all that long ago, Mick George Ltd was exactly that. One business, targeting a niche contracting market within the…

Finn Geotherm gets a warm feeling from installation for military charity

Jan 04, 2017 News 62
Renewable heating expert Finn Geotherm, has completed an air source heat pump installation for military charity Walking With…

Health in the workplace: Securing your future

Dec 19, 2016 News 243
Casella, the leading technology company for noise and dust monitoring features in a new programme by the CIOB in partnership…

Flowcrete UK wins FeRFA award for high-end cattery project

Dec 19, 2016 News 123
Flowcrete UK took home a coveted prize at the FeRFA Best Practise Awards 2016, winning the Highly Commended Small Industrial…

UK SMEs find start-up process challenging

Dec 14, 2016 News 161
Fewer than four out of every 10 (38%) UK business owners feel that the UK actively fosters and encourages an entrepreneurial…

Michelmersh wins the Architect’s Choice Award for Whitty Theatre

Dec 12, 2016 News 201
On November 10th the Brick Development Association hosted the prestigious 40th Brick Awards ceremony which entailed a…

Hi-vis clothing should be right for the conditions, warn safety experts

Dec 07, 2016 News 235
Many construction employers think they are providing their project teams with the best high-visibility (hi-vis) work wear,…

Mick George Ltd, Next Stop!

Dec 06, 2016 News 192
As the pioneer of railway development, the UK is at the forefront of building even bigger and better rail system, and…

New Peugeot Expert - The perfect tool for the job

Dec 06, 2016 News 314
The Peugeot Expert has been a great success story across Europe since its launch in 1994. Now, with a more competitive…

Southwest renewable energy industry praises Coastline & Kensa

Dec 05, 2016 News 253
Cornish manufacturer Kensa Heat Pumps and Coastline Housing have received industry acclaim with an award for their recent…

Mobile Mini acquires two container sales and hire businesses

Dec 05, 2016 News 231
Mobile Mini, a leading hirer of portable site accommodation and secure storage containers, with its global headquarters in…

Lighten the construction load with Avant

Nov 30, 2016 News 223
Make light work on your site with the Avant 500 series an excellent all-round machine perfect for the construction industry.…

Explore offsite zone to be showcased at Ecobuild

Nov 29, 2016 News 233
Ecobuild has announced that it will be partnering with Cogent Consulting, leading experts in offsite construction and Radar…

Acorn Scaffolding (Yorkshire) Ltd win NASC Innovation Award

Nov 28, 2016 News 264
The winner of the inaugural NASC Scaffolding Product Innovation Award has been announced at the confederation’s AGM as Acorn…

NASC Apprentice of the Year 2016 announced at AGM

Nov 28, 2016 News 236
The NASC announced the results of its Apprentice of the Year 2016 Award at its Annual General Meeting in Amsterdam on Friday…

Midlands Asset Finance appoints four new staff to continue growth

Nov 28, 2016 News 390
Independent financial services broker Midlands Asset Finance has embraced plans for growth by appointing four new members of…

NASC 2016 AGM - busy agenda reflects high activity levels

Nov 28, 2016 News 224
The NASC held its AGM at the Grand Hotel Krasnopolsky in Amsterdam on Friday November 25th – releasing a range of news from…

JCB donates £15,000 prize for Lighthouse Club charity auction

Nov 28, 2016 News 250
A mini excavator worth more than £15,000 is to be auctioned off to raise funds for a charity which provides welfare and…

Kensa Heat Pumps - unravelling open loop water systems

Nov 28, 2016 News 273
Water source heat pump systems are becoming increasingly popular, but one lesser known water source application is open loop…

Nationwide Platforms drives customer safety with new delivery fleet

Nov 28, 2016 News 213
Nationwide Platforms, the UK’s largest powered access rental company, has placed an order for 75 highly-specified delivery…

Alumasc’s SupaGOLD waterproofing provides perfect flat roof solution

Nov 28, 2016 News 229
2,200 sq m of Alumasc’s SupaGOLD Waterproofing System has been installed at the Metropolitan Police Authority’s Quicksilver…

Clark-Drain deliver a drainage solution fit for the long term at Ripon Racecourse

Nov 25, 2016 News 270
In the winter of 2015/16, Ripon Racecourse invested in the complete resurfacing of the hard standing concrete apron in front…
Sep 09, 2015 2256

Construction industry builds up a head of steam as confidence returns

in Blog
Recent months have seen the steady building up of a head of steam in the construction industry. Output has been improving and confidence returning - albeit with a bit of a dip in the run-up to the General Election.

