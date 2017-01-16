Construction National

Magazine, Online Directory and Web Design Service

Free Joomla 2.5 Extensions Joomla module Joomla Plugin

Mon16012017

Last updateMon, 16 Jan 2017 11am

Free Joomla 2.5 Extensions Joomla module Joomla Plugin

Enter a Key Word or Phrase in the box below:
Find entries that have:


Or click below to browse our directory

Browse our directory

Don’t waste your time...

Jan 16, 2017 News 11
No matter what way you look at it, your waste is never going to be a glamorous part of your business, so definitely isn’t an…

Direct Corporate Clothing reports strong growth

Jan 12, 2017 News 39
Direct Corporate Clothing (DCC) has posted a 22 per cent increase in turnover following a number of high profile contract…

Green Roof makes a splash in Cannon Hill

Jan 12, 2017 News 37
A residential property in London which recently added an extension to house a swimming pool and changing rooms has made its…

Safety & Access Ltd announce the opening of new office in West Yorkshire

Jan 11, 2017 News 74
Due to continued growth in 2016, Safety & Access Ltd are proud to announce the opening of their new Strategic Business…

New Year, New Career

Jan 11, 2017 News 65
The working population have a few things in common at this time of year. One, they all looked forward to the festive break…

Rainclear Rainwater Systems January sale

Jan 06, 2017 News 154
Rainclear Systems, the UK’s leading online retailer and stockist of metal rainwater systems would like to wish everyone a…

Kensa unveils an evolutionary new heat pump for 2017

Jan 05, 2017 News 110
Kensa Heat Pumps, the UKs confirmed leading supplier of ground source heat pumps, has released details of a brand-new ‘Evo’…

Mick George Ltd goes Environmental

Jan 05, 2017 News 79
It wasn’t all that long ago, Mick George Ltd was exactly that. One business, targeting a niche contracting market within the…

Finn Geotherm gets a warm feeling from installation for military charity

Jan 04, 2017 News 109
Renewable heating expert Finn Geotherm, has completed an air source heat pump installation for military charity Walking With…

Health in the workplace: Securing your future

Dec 19, 2016 News 291
Casella, the leading technology company for noise and dust monitoring features in a new programme by the CIOB in partnership…

Flowcrete UK wins FeRFA award for high-end cattery project

Dec 19, 2016 News 160
Flowcrete UK took home a coveted prize at the FeRFA Best Practise Awards 2016, winning the Highly Commended Small Industrial…

UK SMEs find start-up process challenging

Dec 14, 2016 News 195
Fewer than four out of every 10 (38%) UK business owners feel that the UK actively fosters and encourages an entrepreneurial…

Michelmersh wins the Architect’s Choice Award for Whitty Theatre

Dec 12, 2016 News 238
On November 10th the Brick Development Association hosted the prestigious 40th Brick Awards ceremony which entailed a…

Hi-vis clothing should be right for the conditions, warn safety experts

Dec 07, 2016 News 276
Many construction employers think they are providing their project teams with the best high-visibility (hi-vis) work wear,…

Mick George Ltd, Next Stop!

Dec 06, 2016 News 226
As the pioneer of railway development, the UK is at the forefront of building even bigger and better rail system, and…

New Peugeot Expert - The perfect tool for the job

Dec 06, 2016 News 345
The Peugeot Expert has been a great success story across Europe since its launch in 1994. Now, with a more competitive…

Southwest renewable energy industry praises Coastline & Kensa

Dec 05, 2016 News 296
Cornish manufacturer Kensa Heat Pumps and Coastline Housing have received industry acclaim with an award for their recent…

Mobile Mini acquires two container sales and hire businesses

Dec 05, 2016 News 271
Mobile Mini, a leading hirer of portable site accommodation and secure storage containers, with its global headquarters in…

Lighten the construction load with Avant

Nov 30, 2016 News 255
Make light work on your site with the Avant 500 series an excellent all-round machine perfect for the construction industry.…

Explore offsite zone to be showcased at Ecobuild

Nov 29, 2016 News 272
Ecobuild has announced that it will be partnering with Cogent Consulting, leading experts in offsite construction and Radar…

Acorn Scaffolding (Yorkshire) Ltd win NASC Innovation Award

Nov 28, 2016 News 309
The winner of the inaugural NASC Scaffolding Product Innovation Award has been announced at the confederation’s AGM as Acorn…

NASC Apprentice of the Year 2016 announced at AGM

Nov 28, 2016 News 272
The NASC announced the results of its Apprentice of the Year 2016 Award at its Annual General Meeting in Amsterdam on Friday…

Midlands Asset Finance appoints four new staff to continue growth

Nov 28, 2016 News 448
Independent financial services broker Midlands Asset Finance has embraced plans for growth by appointing four new members of…

NASC 2016 AGM - busy agenda reflects high activity levels

Nov 28, 2016 News 254
The NASC held its AGM at the Grand Hotel Krasnopolsky in Amsterdam on Friday November 25th – releasing a range of news from…
Construction National blog logo
Sep 09, 2015 2290

Construction industry builds up a head of steam as confidence returns

in Blog
Recent months have seen the steady building up of a head of steam in the construction industry. Output has been improving and confidence returning - albeit with a bit of a dip in the run-up to the General Election.

Current Issue - Click image to read the latest issue

 

Archive Issues

                 

Trade Associations

When looking for a tradesman it is always advisable to use a member of a recognised trade body. Click on the logos in this section to find reliable trades people in your area.

Construction National BALI logo CAI